Quartet by shepherdman
Photo 1897

Quartet

We walked alongside a field of sheep and lambs this evening, just wire sheep-fencing between us and the sheep. Ellie had not been this close to sheep before, and I was pleased to see that, although curious, she did not bark or try to get closer.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Dianne
Cute. Good to hear Ellie is being responsible.
April 4th, 2020  
