Photo 1897
Quartet
We walked alongside a field of sheep and lambs this evening, just wire sheep-fencing between us and the sheep. Ellie had not been this close to sheep before, and I was pleased to see that, although curious, she did not bark or try to get closer.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1897
photos
188
followers
105
following
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th April 2020 5:45pm
Dianne
Cute. Good to hear Ellie is being responsible.
April 4th, 2020
