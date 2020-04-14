Previous
Next
Parish Church by shepherdman
Photo 1905

Parish Church

Croft Parish Church, a view only seen in Spring, when gorse is in full bloom, but before the trees are in leaf.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise