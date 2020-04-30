Previous
Bluebells by shepherdman
Photo 1914

Bluebells

At this time of the year @shepherdmanswife spends a day or so seeking out the biggest and best displays of bluebells across the region. This year we must stay close to home and enjoy the small patches of blooms close to the village.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
