Red Kite by shepherdman
Photo 1958

Red Kite

We stayed in a guest house during a holiday in Rhayader, Wales, and headed out for a walk after booking in. Red Kites were circling overhead - this shot was taken from the garden of the guest house.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details

