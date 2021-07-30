Previous
Light and Dark by shepherdman
Photo 1982

Light and Dark

Ellie has a lot of gentleman friends. This one os Jack, a flatcoat retriever who lives down the Lane. I hope that Jack doesn't find out about Jasper or Monty or Buster or Reggie....or there will be trouble....
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
