Photo 1982
Light and Dark
Ellie has a lot of gentleman friends. This one os Jack, a flatcoat retriever who lives down the Lane. I hope that Jack doesn't find out about Jasper or Monty or Buster or Reggie....or there will be trouble....
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
1982
photos
159
followers
92
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th July 2021 5:37pm
