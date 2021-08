The village of Thurlaston, a couple of miles from home, We walked across the fields to the village garden centre for a coffee and cake in their cafe, but by the time @shepherdmanswife had photographed butterflies, ears of wheat, caterpillars, hoverflies and Ellie, it was High Noon when we arrived. @shepherdmanswife still enjoyed a coffee and cake, but at that time I was ready for lunch. The threatening clouds were teasing - no rain.