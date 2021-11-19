Sign up
Photo 2035
Breakfast?
I included Ellie in this image to show the size of the Parasol Mushroom, one of many on Croft Hill. I didn't realise that she would be imagining it fried with eggs and bacon.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
2
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2035
photos
152
followers
95
following
557% complete
Joan Robillard
ace
ROFL That is one big mushroom
November 19th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
A super mushroom!
November 19th, 2021
