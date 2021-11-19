Previous
Breakfast?

I included Ellie in this image to show the size of the Parasol Mushroom, one of many on Croft Hill. I didn't realise that she would be imagining it fried with eggs and bacon.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Shepherdman

Joan Robillard ace
ROFL That is one big mushroom
November 19th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
A super mushroom!
November 19th, 2021  
