False Forecast
False Forecast

I've always considered that when we see the burst of white froth of blackthorn blossom spreading through the hedgerows, then winter is behind us. The froth is spreading. The weather forecast is for cold north winds and wintery showers next week.
Shepherdman

We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
