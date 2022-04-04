Previous
Black, White, Sepia by shepherdman
Photo 2068

Black, White, Sepia

Our two Golden Retrievers playing with our friends Flatcoat Retriever. The flood water had diminished, more of a puddle covering mud. Young Sam was a not quite as cream-coloured by the time that he had finished playing.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
