Photo 2068
Black, White, Sepia
Our two Golden Retrievers playing with our friends Flatcoat Retriever. The flood water had diminished, more of a puddle covering mud. Young Sam was a not quite as cream-coloured by the time that he had finished playing.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
