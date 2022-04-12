Previous
Young Bluebell by shepherdman
Photo 2075

Young Bluebell

Initially I wondered what this was, then realised it was an early bluebell. At least I think that is what it is!
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Judith Johnson
Yes it looks like a bluebell to me, a nice dark one
April 12th, 2022  
