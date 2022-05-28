Previous
Meadow flowers by shepherdman
Meadow flowers

I love the profusion of wildflowers at this time of the year, in hedgerows, roadside verges, alongside footpaths, and, in this case, in riverside grazing meadows.
28th May 2022

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
