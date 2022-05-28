Sign up
Photo 2095
Meadow flowers
I love the profusion of wildflowers at this time of the year, in hedgerows, roadside verges, alongside footpaths, and, in this case, in riverside grazing meadows.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
1
3
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2095
photos
143
followers
90
following
573% complete
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th May 2022 7:53am
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Beautiful
May 28th, 2022
