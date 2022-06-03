Previous
Coffee break by shepherdman
Coffee break

At this time of the year we stop gardening for a morning coffee on the patio, a chance just to sit and observed the birds in the garden and insects on the flowers in the containers around us.
3rd June 2022

Shepherdman

We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
