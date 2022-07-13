Sign up
Photo 2117
Silver and Gold
Ellie amongst wild grasses. We get some nice light if we walk in the late evening to avoid the warmth.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th July 2022 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Gorgeous shot and light!
July 13th, 2022
