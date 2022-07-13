Previous
Silver and Gold by shepherdman
Photo 2117

Silver and Gold

Ellie amongst wild grasses. We get some nice light if we walk in the late evening to avoid the warmth.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Diana ace
Gorgeous shot and light!
July 13th, 2022  
