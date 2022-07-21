Sign up
Photo 2123
Just A Tree at Sunset
Ellie and I often walk with a neighbour and her dog, and we can get engrossed in gossip. On this occasion she waited patiently when realised that this tree, which had passed, had some potential, and I turned back for a few yards to photograph it.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Views
6
6
365
Canon EOS 70D
17th July 2022 8:10pm
