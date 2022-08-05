Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2131
Graded
Conveyor belts at the quarry - I think that these are used to grade the granite stone into different sizes.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2131
photos
143
followers
94
following
583% complete
View this month »
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd August 2022 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close