Previous
Next
Harvest Moon by shepherdman
Photo 2136

Harvest Moon

Traditionally the August full moon provides enough light for the harvest to continue after dark, before these days of arrays of halogen lamps on combines and tractors
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Loopy-Lou
Beautiful, fabulous capture
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise