Photo 2136
Harvest Moon
Traditionally the August full moon provides enough light for the harvest to continue after dark, before these days of arrays of halogen lamps on combines and tractors
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Loopy-Lou
Beautiful, fabulous capture
August 11th, 2022
