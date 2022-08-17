Sign up
Photo 2140
Greens and Browns
Parched grasses around the Millenium Wood field (or Conker Field, or Old Cricket Pitch, depending on who you talk to). Heavy rain in the last 24 hours may green up the grass and vegetation over the next few days
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2140
photos
143
followers
96
following
586% complete
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
13th August 2022 6:25pm
Jenny
Love this. You've captured the parched earth beautifully.
August 17th, 2022
