Storm

We went to see the amazing Storm puppet strolling around Leicester, following her around the city centre. From the website of Vison Mechanics, the company who created her: "Made from entirely recycled materials, the giant puppet STORM began her journey as part of Celtic Connections’ inaugural Coastal Connections Day in January 2020, as one of the first events to mark Scotland’s official year of Coasts and Waters 2020. Now, following a break as a result of the pandemic, STORM is due to walk again". We were lucky to catch her on her national tour.

