Previous
Next
Storm by shepherdman
Photo 2145

Storm

We went to see the amazing Storm puppet strolling around Leicester, following her around the city centre. From the website of Vison Mechanics, the company who created her: "Made from entirely recycled materials, the giant puppet STORM began her journey as part of Celtic Connections’ inaugural Coastal Connections Day in January 2020, as one of the first events to mark Scotland’s official year of Coasts and Waters 2020. Now, following a break as a result of the pandemic, STORM is due to walk again". We were lucky to catch her on her national tour.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shepherdman's Wife ace
What a fantastic thing to go and see. Love this shot hubby!
August 29th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
Wow that’s amazing
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise