Lucifer
Photo 2147

Lucifer

Heavy rain last night finally perked up our Lucifer crocosmia. Too late for a floral display though - thanks to the hot summer the leaves have been brown for weeks, and we didn't get much of our usual display of crimson flowers
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
