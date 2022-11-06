Previous
Next
Last of the Colours by shepherdman
Photo 2165

Last of the Colours

A final Autumnal shot taken before winds, rain and cold nights took their toll on the foliage
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise