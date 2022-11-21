Previous
Parasol mushroom by shepherdman
Parasol mushroom

A nice nutty flavour when cooked, apparently. I only found that out when identifying it in a book from the safety of my sofa. You wouldn't catch me picking random mushrooms for breakfast.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Shepherdman

