Photo 2170
Parasol mushroom
A nice nutty flavour when cooked, apparently. I only found that out when identifying it in a book from the safety of my sofa. You wouldn't catch me picking random mushrooms for breakfast.
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
0
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
8th November 2022 9:06am
