Spring morning on The Hill

Its been a while since I posted. I retired 2 months ago, planning more time to be out and about with the camera. 2 weeks later I was out and about photographing snow, and slipped backwards, falling onto my camera. Suspected bruising turned out to be 4 broken ribs with a lung half full of blood, which had to be drained. Various mates commented "if only you had i-phone!", so when my trusted Samsung ceased to charge, I invested in an iphone 13 (I never buy the latest version). It definately wont replace my SLR - no doubt I'll be using both, since the best camera is the one that I have with me! This image was taken with the phone.