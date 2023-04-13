Previous
Spring morning on The Hill by shepherdman
Photo 2183

Spring morning on The Hill

Its been a while since I posted. I retired 2 months ago, planning more time to be out and about with the camera. 2 weeks later I was out and about photographing snow, and slipped backwards, falling onto my camera. Suspected bruising turned out to be 4 broken ribs with a lung half full of blood, which had to be drained. Various mates commented "if only you had i-phone!", so when my trusted Samsung ceased to charge, I invested in an iphone 13 (I never buy the latest version). It definately wont replace my SLR - no doubt I'll be using both, since the best camera is the one that I have with me! This image was taken with the phone.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
598% complete

Dianne
Oh no - I wondered about your sudden absence. Take care.
April 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful!
April 13th, 2023  
