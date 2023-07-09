Previous
IMG_9059 by shepherdman
Another shot close to our Dorset campsite during an evening dog walk along the beach. Beaches all seem to be very quiet during the week. That will change when school holidays begin in a week or so.
Shepherdman

@shepherdman
Corinne C ace
A beautiful beach
July 9th, 2023  
Dianne
Lovely scene.
July 9th, 2023  
KV ace
Gorgeous spot to camp… love the beach & mountains.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
