Photo 2232
IMG_9059
Another shot close to our Dorset campsite during an evening dog walk along the beach. Beaches all seem to be very quiet during the week. That will change when school holidays begin in a week or so.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd June 2023 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful beach
July 9th, 2023
Dianne
Lovely scene.
July 9th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous spot to camp… love the beach & mountains.
July 9th, 2023
