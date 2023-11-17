The next steps

I have stopped taking my camera on walks to concentrate on Sam's training. Just as he was getting the hang of out-about-recall, he approached two years old, a canine teenager, and forgot everything. A couple of weeks ago I couldn't call him away from a hare that leapt up in front of him, he disappeared from view, and a neighbour spotted him on a nearby country lane, looking bit lost, and brought him home. I am pleasd to report that he is now more obedient - here waiting patiently on command as I followed him down steps.