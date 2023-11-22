Previous
Fall in the Quarry. by shepherdman
Photo 2265

Fall in the Quarry.

Having thought that I had missed most autumn colours this year, a view from the top of Croft Hill actross the quarry included shrubs and trees on the quarry edge which are hanging on to yellows and oranges
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful capture
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise