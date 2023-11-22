Sign up
Previous
Photo 2265
Fall in the Quarry.
Having thought that I had missed most autumn colours this year, a view from the top of Croft Hill actross the quarry included shrubs and trees on the quarry edge which are hanging on to yellows and oranges
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
3
2
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th November 2023 11:03am
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
November 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful capture
November 22nd, 2023
