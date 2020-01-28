Sign up
Photo 2129
long-tailed tit
my favourite bird
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Shutterbug
ace
I can see why it’s a fav. It is such a delicate cute bird with a hint of color and that long tail. Love this minimalist type of shot.
January 28th, 2020
Jesika
These are the most delightful little birds. Super shot
January 28th, 2020
