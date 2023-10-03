Previous
Next
These two loved each other by shepherdmanswife
Photo 3012

These two loved each other

sadly our 22 year old Devon Rex is no longer with us.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise