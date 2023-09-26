Previous
Path to Nowhere.... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 3010

Path to Nowhere....

26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Shepherdman's Wife

Casablanca ace
So atmospheric and wistful. Nice to see you again.
September 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful leading line, textures
September 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Hope you're well!
September 26th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
My kind of pathway, lets see wher it leads!
September 26th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
There is always somewhere or something down the path. Great shot.
September 26th, 2023  
