Overnight stay by shepherdmanswife
We've been touring Scotlands NC500 in our Motorhome (RV). We don't like going on sites but prefer to stop overnights at the side of the road or by a river or beach etc. This is one of the scenes we woke up to
27th September 2023

Shepherdman's Wife

gloria jones
Such a neat atmospheric shot.
September 27th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
So very Autumnal.....
September 27th, 2023  
