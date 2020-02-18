Previous
Before the snow storm by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2144

Before the snow storm

The weather has been so unpredictable in Scotland during and after Storm Dennis. Caught this with a bit of sunshine, no rain or snow storm. Didn't stay like that for long!
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
@shepherdmanswife
Tom ace
Quite lovely
February 20th, 2020  
julia ace
Certainly caught the moment .. beautiful image .. fav
February 20th, 2020  
Jesika
Beautiful scene beautifully photographed
February 20th, 2020  
