Photo 2155
Buried in the snow
I feel so sorry for the Mountain Hares. This one was half buried with his back against the wind and snow.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh dear, life is tough.
March 2nd, 2020
