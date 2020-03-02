Previous
Buried in the snow by shepherdmanswife
Buried in the snow

I feel so sorry for the Mountain Hares. This one was half buried with his back against the wind and snow.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Joanne Diochon ace
Oh dear, life is tough.
March 2nd, 2020  
