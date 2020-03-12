Previous
Pheasant with a broken tail feather by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2165

Pheasant with a broken tail feather

12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
Diana
stunning capture and details!
March 12th, 2020  
julia
What a beauty.. we often have a cock pheasant wonder through but he seems to be camera shy ..
March 12th, 2020  
Dianne
Wow - such great detail and lovely colours. He must've been fighting over his territory.
March 12th, 2020  
