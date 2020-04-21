Sign up
Photo 2198
Being Mobbed
Buzzard (Hawk) being mobbed by Crows
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Graeme Stevens
ace
super fab timing, like a Battle of Britain dog fight ;)
April 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Terrific capture of the buzzard, those crows are pretty mean birds.
April 21st, 2020
