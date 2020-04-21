Previous
Next
Being Mobbed by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2198

Being Mobbed

Buzzard (Hawk) being mobbed by Crows
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
602% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
super fab timing, like a Battle of Britain dog fight ;)
April 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Terrific capture of the buzzard, those crows are pretty mean birds.
April 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise