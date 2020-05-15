Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2222
Yummy
taken with my lensbaby velvet 56
15th May 2020
15th May 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3157
photos
444
followers
32
following
608% complete
View this month »
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
15th May 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Lovely. I am seriously considering buying just this lens. Are you using it lots and satisfied with it? This image is really great and the bee and flower so spectacular. Fav
May 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close