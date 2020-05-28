Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2235
Blue Tit chicks
My garden is still full of the cheaps of fledgling Blue Tits calling for mum to feed them. They are so cute and haven't got the fear of people yet.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
2
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3170
photos
446
followers
32
following
612% complete
View this month »
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Could NOT be better! fav
May 28th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous!! I hope I see our blue tits fledge very soon and fingers crossed I get some shots as good as this!!
May 28th, 2020
