Blue Tit chicks by shepherdmanswife
Blue Tit chicks

My garden is still full of the cheaps of fledgling Blue Tits calling for mum to feed them. They are so cute and haven't got the fear of people yet.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Maggiemae ace
Could NOT be better! fav
May 28th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous!! I hope I see our blue tits fledge very soon and fingers crossed I get some shots as good as this!!
May 28th, 2020  
