Fledgling Wagtail by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2247

Fledgling Wagtail

on my garden fence last night
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Jane Martin ace
Ver sweet.
June 9th, 2020  
Richard Lewis ace
Is this pied or grey?
June 9th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Such a sweet, sweet capture!
June 9th, 2020  
Dianne
You bird images are amazing. Fav
June 9th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
He does look so young! don't you just want to pick him up and give him a cuddle?
June 9th, 2020  
