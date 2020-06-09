Sign up
Photo 2247
Fledgling Wagtail
on my garden fence last night
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
6
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
3184
photos
445
followers
31
following
615% complete
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2241
2242
2243
743
2244
2245
2246
2247
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th June 2020 6:17pm
Privacy
Public
Jane Martin
ace
Ver sweet.
June 9th, 2020
Richard Lewis
ace
Is this pied or grey?
June 9th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Such a sweet, sweet capture!
June 9th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@lifeat60degrees
pied
June 9th, 2020
Dianne
You bird images are amazing. Fav
June 9th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
He does look so young! don't you just want to pick him up and give him a cuddle?
June 9th, 2020
