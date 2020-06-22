Previous
Greater Spotted Woodpecker and Goldfinch by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2260

Greater Spotted Woodpecker and Goldfinch

The Goldfinch didn't stay long when he realised who was on the other side of the feeder!
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
