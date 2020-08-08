Previous
Sunflower by shepherdmanswife
Sunflower

We spent this evening in a field full of sunflowers. So beautiful.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
marlboromaam
Wow! This is so very lovely, especially with that background!
August 8th, 2020  
Beau
Beautifully captured.
August 8th, 2020  
Elena Arquero
Love the center one in focus, surrounded by the soft our of focus, nice composition.
August 8th, 2020  
KV
Lovely
August 8th, 2020  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
August 8th, 2020  
Terri Morris
Pretty nice dog and blur.
August 9th, 2020  
