cat on a barge by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2321

cat on a barge

on the river. He just sat there on the solar panels next to the wood burning stove flue just watching the world go by.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
August 22nd, 2020  
