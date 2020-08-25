Sign up
Photo 2324
Meadow Pipit
on a rock in the heather at Surprise View, Peak District where we spent the day yesterday.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
3282
photos
445
followers
35
following
636% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
24th August 2020 2:34pm
Dianne
Very nice.
August 25th, 2020
