Selfie by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2329

Selfie

in the lavender field. Taken a while ago. Love his Union Jack T-shirt!
Just posting a little early as got to be up and out early tomorrow.
Best on black.
Thanks for your comments and Fav's. They are much appreciated.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
marlboromaam ace
LOL! That is so comical! What we won't do for a photo op!
August 29th, 2020  
