Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2329
Selfie
in the lavender field. Taken a while ago. Love his Union Jack T-shirt!
Just posting a little early as got to be up and out early tomorrow.
Best on black.
Thanks for your comments and Fav's. They are much appreciated.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3290
photos
444
followers
35
following
638% complete
View this month »
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
Latest from all albums
2325
764
2326
765
2327
2328
766
2329
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! That is so comical! What we won't do for a photo op!
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close