Inukshuk at Mount Cook Glacier

Wish I was still there. Blast from the past just edited today.

An inukshuk is a structure made of stones piled on top of each other. Inuksuit, or inukshuks (which means more than one inukshuk) were used for navigation in the frozen north where, in the snow, everything could look the same. They were also used to mark sacred places. Usually found in Canada and USA but spotted here in New Zealand