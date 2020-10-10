Sign up
Photo 2370
Dove
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
This must be in a conservatory or like! I think he's watching you and wishing he had a family like you do!
October 10th, 2020
