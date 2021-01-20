Sign up
Photo 2470
Mountain Goat
At least someone is equipped for the winter weather!
20th January 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, that is so much fun! Warm and woolly for sure!
January 20th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful details
January 20th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
What a cutie!! Love his woolly coat!!
January 20th, 2021
Monique
ace
Beautiful shot, never saw a goat with that kind of fur
January 20th, 2021
Clare Gadsby
ace
ha. what a headdress. cute beard also :)
January 20th, 2021
