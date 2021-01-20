Previous
Mountain Goat by shepherdmanswife
Mountain Goat

At least someone is equipped for the winter weather!
Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Casablanca
Ha ha, that is so much fun! Warm and woolly for sure!
January 20th, 2021  
gloria jones
Wonderful details
January 20th, 2021  
Pam Knowler
What a cutie!! Love his woolly coat!!
January 20th, 2021  
Monique
Beautiful shot, never saw a goat with that kind of fur
January 20th, 2021  
Clare Gadsby
ha. what a headdress. cute beard also :)
January 20th, 2021  
