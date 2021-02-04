Previous
Next
Boxer by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2485

Boxer

Just love this point of view and her expression
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Love, Love, Love this.
February 4th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Cute pic
February 4th, 2021  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@joansmor Thank you Joan
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise