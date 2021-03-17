Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2523
Wren on a post
in my garden. I took this through the kitchen window. It's not often that I see this little guy but he waited for me to get a card for my camera. What a sweetie!
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
6
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3530
photos
457
followers
48
following
691% complete
View this month »
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
17th March 2021 5:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Great close up of this little ball of fluff!
March 17th, 2021
tony gig
Brilliant shot.
March 17th, 2021
Debra
ace
Gorgeous
March 17th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
March 17th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Delilghtful capture, so sharp, despite the window
March 17th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
March 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close