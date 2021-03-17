Previous
Wren on a post by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2523

Wren on a post

in my garden. I took this through the kitchen window. It's not often that I see this little guy but he waited for me to get a card for my camera. What a sweetie!
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Carole Sandford ace
Great close up of this little ball of fluff!
March 17th, 2021  
tony gig
Brilliant shot.
March 17th, 2021  
Debra ace
Gorgeous
March 17th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
March 17th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Delilghtful capture, so sharp, despite the window
March 17th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
March 17th, 2021  
