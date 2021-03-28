Previous
Hunting by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2532

Hunting

28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
Paula C ace
Absolutely beautiful!
March 29th, 2021  
Dianne
This is very impressive. Fav
March 29th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Amazing! Fav.
March 29th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Awesome capture FAV!
March 29th, 2021  
Mortman ace
great shot of a hunting bird - mind if I borrow this image to show yu something fnny tomorrow - promise I wont alter the imge
March 29th, 2021  
