Photo 2592
Blue Tit Chicks have left the nest
They are so cute and fluffy and their poor parents look totally worn out! Sounds a bit like humans!!
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
2
1
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3603
photos
454
followers
52
following
710% complete
View this month »
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
could they be any cuter!!
June 1st, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
June 1st, 2021
