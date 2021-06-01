Previous
Blue Tit Chicks have left the nest by shepherdmanswife
Blue Tit Chicks have left the nest

They are so cute and fluffy and their poor parents look totally worn out! Sounds a bit like humans!!
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
Shepherdman's Wife
Brigette
could they be any cuter!!
June 1st, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful capture
June 1st, 2021  
