Swallow by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2618

Swallow

These are so hard to capture in flight, but this one posed for me!
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Shepherdman's Wife

Julie Duncan ace
Saw this on fb too and just love it! That FACE! :)
June 30th, 2021  
