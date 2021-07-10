Previous
Gannet and chick by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2628

Gannet and chick

Apparently Gannets only have one chick at a time. I guess there's not enough room on the ledge on the side of the cliff for more than one!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful image!
July 9th, 2021  
Lynne
How wonderful
July 9th, 2021  
Lois ace
Fantastic capture!
July 9th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super nature photo
July 9th, 2021  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Awesome
July 9th, 2021  
