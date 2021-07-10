Sign up
Photo 2628
Gannet and chick
Apparently Gannets only have one chick at a time. I guess there's not enough room on the ledge on the side of the cliff for more than one!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
5
6
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful image!
July 9th, 2021
Lynne
How wonderful
July 9th, 2021
Lois
ace
Fantastic capture!
July 9th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Super nature photo
July 9th, 2021
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Awesome
July 9th, 2021
